TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling to begin soon: Check website to apply, list of important documents here

TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling process to begin soon at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling | Photo: PTI

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will begin the TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling process soon at the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in, as per an official statement.  Once the counselling process begins, students who have cleared the TS LAWCET 2022 exam will be able to apply for admission to various state colleges and universities in the state of Telangana.

After candidates are done filling their web options, a provisional seat allotment would be issued based on which certain candidates would proceed for admissions.

TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling: list of important documents

  • Aadhar Card
  • Class 10 marksheet (as proof of birth)
  • Class 12 marksheet
  • TS LAWCET 2022 Result and Rank Card
  • Migration certificate
  • Caste certificate, if applicable
  • EWS certificate, if applicable

Osmania University conducted the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, TS LAWCET on July 21 for the 3 Year LLB course and on July 22 for the 5 Year LLB course. The LAWCET Result was declared online on August 17.

