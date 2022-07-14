TS LAWCET 2022 last date to apply extended, all details here

TS AWCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has extended the registration deadline for the TS Law Common Entrance Test, LAWCET and Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test, PGLCET 2022 till July 15. The deadline has been extended in view of heavy rain.

The last date for submitting the online TS LAWCET application forms with a late fee of Rs 1,000 was July 12. Candidates can apply for the TS PGLCET and Telangana LAWCET exams by visiting the official website- lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The TS LAWCET exam 2022 will be held on July 21, and the TS PGLCET 2022 exam will be conducted on July 22.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Pay the application fee

Click on “proceed to fill application” link

Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents

Download the confirmation page for future references.

The TS TS LAWCET is conducted for admission into 3/5 years LLB courses and TS PGLCET is held for admission into LLM courses offered by state universities in Telangana and its affiliated colleges.

