TS LAWCET 2021 admit card releasing today at 5pm â€“ Direct link

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to release the TS LAWCET admit card soon today (August 12). TS LAWCET hall ticket will be available at 5pm today. Candidates can download the admit card on the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The TS LAWCET exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 23.

Steps to Download TS LAWCET 2021 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your required details to login

Step 4: Submit all the details

Step 5: Download your TS LAWCET hall ticket and take a hardcopy

Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS LAWCET-2021) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test - 2021 (TS PGLCET-2021) will be conducted by the CONVENER, TS LAWCET/ TS PGLCET-2021, Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission into 3Year / 5Year LL.B. Regular Courses and 2 year LL.M. Courses in the Colleges of Law in Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022.

TS LAWCET 2021 will be held in a computer-based mode. The entrance exam will have 120 objective type questions and will be held for a duration of one hour and thirty minutes.