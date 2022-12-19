TS Inter 1st, 2nd-year exam date sheet 2023: Here's how to check, other details

TS Inter 1st and 2nd datesheet 2023 | Photo: PTI

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) TS Inter 1st year and 2nd-year examination schedule 2023 has been released. Candidates who have applied to appear for can check from the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The TS Inter 2023 practical examination for both intermediate and vocational courses will be held from February 15 to March 2. The TS Inter 2023 practical examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon sessions from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The ethics and human values examination will be conducted on March 4 from 10 am to 1 pm and the environmental education examination will be conducted on March 6 from 10 am to 1 pm.

