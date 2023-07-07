Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

TS Inter Supply Result 2023: Manabadi Telangana Supplementary 1st, 2nd year results declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Candidates can download the Manabadi TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Supplementary Result 2023 through the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 03:15 PM IST

TS Inter Supply Result 2023: Manabadi Telangana Supplementary 1st, 2nd year results declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
File photo

TS Inter Supply Result 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has announced the result of TS Inter Supply exam 2023 on July 7, 2023. Candidates can download the Manabadi TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Supplementary Result 2023 through the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

TSBIE has conducted the TS Inter 1st year examination between March 15 to April 3, 2023. Meanwhile, the TS Inter 2nd year examination was held between March 16 to April 4. This year, nearly 3 lakh candidates appeared for TSBIE 1st-year and 2nd-year supplementary examination. 

TS Inter supply results 2023: Check websites 

  • tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • results.cgg.gov.in
  • examresults.ts.nic.in

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Steps to check Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result 

  • Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
  • Click on the link that reads, “TS Inter 2023 Result.”
  • Enter the login details such as the application number and click on the submit option.
  • Your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st, and 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd years and take a printout for future reference.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin
In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk
In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Fire breaks out on Falaknuma Express in Telangana: Three bogies burnt, no casualties reported
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.