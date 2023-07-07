TS Inter Supply Result 2023: Manabadi Telangana Supplementary 1st, 2nd year results declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

File photo

TS Inter Supply Result 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has announced the result of TS Inter Supply exam 2023 on July 7, 2023. Candidates can download the Manabadi TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Supplementary Result 2023 through the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

TSBIE has conducted the TS Inter 1st year examination between March 15 to April 3, 2023. Meanwhile, the TS Inter 2nd year examination was held between March 16 to April 4. This year, nearly 3 lakh candidates appeared for TSBIE 1st-year and 2nd-year supplementary examination.

TS Inter supply results 2023: Check websites

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Steps to check Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result