TS Inter Results 2026 Declared: 1st and 2nd year marks announced at tgbie.cgg.gov.in; Check how to download scorecard

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education declared TS Inter 1st and 2nd year 2026 results at 11 AM.

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has officially announced the Intermediate Public Examination results for both 1st year (Class 11) and 2nd year (Class 12) students today at 11 am. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now access their marks memos through the board’s designated online portals.

Results Released for Both Years

The board confirmed that the results for both academic levels were released simultaneously, bringing relief and anticipation to lakhs of students across the state. The results are now available online, and students are advised to download their scorecards using their hall ticket credentials.

To check their results, candidates can visit the official websites such as tgbienew.cgg.gov.in or tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The results portal also redirects users to the marks memo download section.

How to Download TS Inter Marks Memo 2026

Students can follow a simple process to access their marks memo:

First, visit the official website of the board. Next, click on the 'Results' section displayed on the homepage. After that, select the year 2026, choose whether you are a 1st year or 2nd year student, and proceed to the relevant category and exam type.

Candidates must then enter their hall ticket number in the required field and click on the “Get Memo” option. Once submitted, the marks memo will appear on the screen. Students should carefully review their details and download a copy for future academic and admission-related use.

Exam Schedule for 2026 Board Exams

The Intermediate examinations for the 1st year were conducted from February 25 to March 17, while the 2nd year examinations were held from February 26 to March 18. The exams were conducted across various centres in Telangana under strict supervision to ensure smooth and fair evaluation.

Heavy Student Traffic on Result Portals

Following the announcement, a large number of students rushed to check their results online, leading to heavy traffic on official websites. Authorities have advised students to remain patient in case of slow loading or temporary delays due to high server load.

What’s Next for Students

With the results now declared, students can move forward with admission processes for higher education. The marks memo will serve as an important document for college applications and counselling procedures.

The board has also urged students to verify all details carefully and contact authorities in case of discrepancies in their scorecards.