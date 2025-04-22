The TS Inter final exams took place from March 6 to March 25 this year, during the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon. This year, female students have again outperformed their male counterparts in both Class 11 and Class 12.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the TS Inter Second Year Results 2025 today, April 22. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka officially released the results at the TSBIE headquarters in Hyderabad.

This year, female students have again outperformed their male counterparts in both Class 11 and Class 12. In Class 11, out of 4,88,430 students who appeared, girls achieved a pass percentage of 73.83%, while boys had a pass percentage of 57.83%.

For Class 12, among the 5,08,582 students who took the exam, girls recorded a pass percentage of 74.21%, compared to boys' 57.31%.

In the previous academic year (2024), approximately 9.81 lakh students participated in the TS IPE exams. The overall pass percentage was 64.19% for second-year students and 60.01% for first-year students.

Students will be able to obtain their original TS Inter 2025 marks memo, including the official TSBIE seal and pass certificate, from their schools a few days after the results are announced.

TS Inter 2025: Where to check results?

Students can access their TS Inter results 2025 marks memo on the official website — tgbie.cgg.gov.in. To view and download their marks memo, students must enter their hall ticket number.

TS Inter 2025: Step-by-step to check result online

To check your Telangana Intermediate results 2025 online, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in

2. Click on the relevant link: "TS Inter 1st Year Results 2025" or "TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2025"

3. Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

4. Submit the details to view your scorecard on the screen

5. Download and save the provisional marksheet

TS Inter 2025: Important note for students

Students should note that the online marksheets are provisional, and students will need to collect their original marksheets from their respective colleges a few days after the results are declared. Additionally, to pass, students must score a minimum of 35% in each subject.