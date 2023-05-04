TS Inter Results 2023: TSBIE issues important notice ahead of Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results

File Photo

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has released an important notice for students ahead of the TS Inter Results 2023 for 1st and 2nd year students. According to the official notice released at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, candidates will be able to apply for the exemption of attendance for the Advance Semester exams and IPASE Supplementary exams.

The official notice states that the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year students appearing for the advanced semester examinations can apply for exemption of attendance from May 3, 2023, to May 10, 2023. This would also apply to the online IPASE Supplementary exams that will be held in May and June.

As per the official notice issued by TSBIE, "Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education to write the Advance Semester Examinations to be conducted by them for May-June 2023, Eligible candidates (Without College Study), to write in Arts/Humanities, they will have to give Attendance Exemption Fees of Rs.500/- (Five Hundred Only) Paid online IPASE - May/June exams included. Date to apply online for exemption of attendance: 03.05.2023 till 10.05.2023."

As for the TS Inter Result 2023, TSBIE 1st and 2nd year Inter Results are all set to be announced this week, as per local reports. The Telangana Inter Board is expected to confirm the Inter Result date soon. The result will be available to check on the official website after release i.e. www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Exams 2023 were held from March 15 to April 4, 2023, for 1st Year students and March 16 to April 4, 2023, for 2nd Year students for around 9 lakh students.