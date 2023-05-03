Search icon
TS Inter Results 2023: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results date to release today? Check details

As per Manabadi, the result for both 1st year and 2nd year is expected to be declared in the first week of May 2023. There are also reports which suggest that the results are expected to be declared before May 10, 2023. An official confirmation is awaited.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 09:53 AM IST

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE is likely to declare the TS Inter Results 2023 soon via the official website - www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in. According to various reports, the TS Inter Result Date for 1st 2nd Year for this year is likely to be announced today, however, no official confirmation has been released as yet. 

Students who have appeared for the Intermediate Exam 1st year and 2nd should know that the board will announce the official date and time through a press note. 

As per Manabadi, the result for both 1st year and 2nd year is expected to be declared in the first week of May 2023. There are also reports which suggest that the results are expected to be declared before May 10, 2023. An official confirmation is awaited. 

For the unversed, the TS Inter Exams 2023 for 1st year was held from March 15, 2023, to April 3, 2023, and 2nd year was held from March 16, 2023, to April 4, 2023. 

Students must score a minimum of 35 percent in each subject to pass the TS Inter Exams 2023 for 1st year and 2nd year. 

Students who don’t clear the exam will later have to appear for the Intermediate Supplementary Examination. The schedule for the same will be released after the results are declared.

TS Inter Result 2022 was released on June 28, 2023, but, this year the exam results will be declared a month early. The pass percentage in TS Inter 2022 was 63.32 percent with girls at 72.33 percent and boys recorded at 54.20 percent.

