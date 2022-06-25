TS Inter Results 2022: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results expected today, know steps to check scores

Headlines

Buy your favourite Friends T-shirts online | Myntra Coupons & Offers

Meet farmer's son who bought Rs 122 crore flat in Mumbai's Malabar Hills

Kaalkoot Trailer: Vijay Varma ditches serial killer garb, plays cop hunting acid attacker, fans call him ‘gem’

Hindenburg report combination of…: Gautam Adani hits out at US-based short-seller

Kangana Ranaut trolled for indirectly saying Ranbir Kapoor 'is trying to break free from fake marriage' with Alia Bhatt

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Buy your favourite Friends T-shirts online | Myntra Coupons & Offers

Meet farmer's son who bought Rs 122 crore flat in Mumbai's Malabar Hills

Kaalkoot Trailer: Vijay Varma ditches serial killer garb, plays cop hunting acid attacker, fans call him ‘gem’

AI imagines Marvel’s Avengers on streets of Pakistan

7 natural remedies to prevent bad breath

8 Superfoods to cure iodine deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Edufuture Excellence Awards 2023: Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey assesses education under PM Modi

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for heavy rainfall, evacuation on, trains cancelled, govt on alert

Indian Army soldier injured in Manipur violence, Nearly 100 dead in UP & Bihar due to Heatwave & more | DNA News Wrap, June 19

Kaalkoot Trailer: Vijay Varma ditches serial killer garb, plays cop hunting acid attacker, fans call him ‘gem’

Sajid Nadiadwala says this is when Akshay Kumar will begin filming Housefull 5: ‘I am very excited’

Vidya Balan says Bollywood films are no longer succeeding due to just promotions: 'None of the films...' | Exclusive

HomeEducation

Education

TS Inter Results 2022: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results expected today, know steps to check scores

TS Inter Results 2022: Once released, candidates can download the scorecard from the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 08:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release the Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 today - June 25, 2022. The official confirmation is awaited, however, reports have said that the Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd year Results will be released today. Once released, candidates can download the scorecard from the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Notably, in 2022, close to 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams 2022. The Telangana Intermediate exams were conducted offline in two shifts. While the Telangana Intermediate TS 1st year exams were conducted from May 6 to 23, 2022, the Telangana Intermediate TS 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022.

TS Inter 2022: Here is a step-by-step process to download the Telangana Intermediate Results for 1st, 2nd year

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'TS Inter 2022 Result' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as the application number and click on the submit option.

Step 4: Your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st, and 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year and take a printout for future use.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Wordle 758 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 17

Asia Cup 2023 schedule likely to be announced soon, opening match to kick off in Pakistan; check details

Palak Tiwari brutally trolled for her 'pathetic' ramp walk in viral video: 'No charm, no grace'

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 9 lakh crore firm likely to buy Alia Bhatt’s brand for Rs 300 crore

'My face looks f**ked up': Urfi Javed gets under eye-fillers after being trolled, says 'even makeup can't hide my...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE