TS Inter Results 2022: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results expected today, know steps to check scores

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release the Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 today - June 25, 2022. The official confirmation is awaited, however, reports have said that the Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd year Results will be released today. Once released, candidates can download the scorecard from the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Notably, in 2022, close to 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams 2022. The Telangana Intermediate exams were conducted offline in two shifts. While the Telangana Intermediate TS 1st year exams were conducted from May 6 to 23, 2022, the Telangana Intermediate TS 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022.

TS Inter 2022: Here is a step-by-step process to download the Telangana Intermediate Results for 1st, 2nd year

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'TS Inter 2022 Result' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as the application number and click on the submit option.

Step 4: Your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st, and 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year and take a printout for future use.