Vijay Varma says his mother asks him about marriage plans 'on every phone call', reveals how he dodges it | Exclusive

Remember Chris Lewis, World Cup star who was jailed for drug smuggling? He claimed an Indian approached him for...

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth share first photo of baby from the hospital — It screams love!

S20 Summit at Isha Yoga Center: Over 100 delegates to have special session with Sadhguru

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 2.6 lakh crore firm to launch lingerie brand selling products at just Rs 85

Education

TS Inter Results 2022: TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results TODAY at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result 2022: Telangana Board (TSBIE) Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year exam result will be released today, June 28 at 11 am on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 07:20 PM IST

TS Inter Results 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to release the Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 soon. As per reports, Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results to be released today on June 28, 2022 at 11 am. Once released, candidates can download the scorecard from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The tentative Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year Results 2022 date is June 25, 2022. However, the official Telangana Intermediate result date will be released soon.

Nearly 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams 2022. The Telangana Intermediate exams were conducted offline in two shifts. 

Also Read: NEET UG 2022 admit card to be released SOON at neet.nta.nic.in

Telangana Intermediate TS 1st year exams were conducted from May 6 to 23, 2022 while the Telangana Intermediate TS 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022.

TS Inter 2022: Steps to Download Telangana Intermediate Results for 1st, 2nd year

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS Inter 2022 Result.”

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as the application number and click on the submit option.

Step 4: Your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st, and 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year and take a printout for future reference.

 

