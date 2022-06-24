TS Inter Results 2022: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results expected tomorrow at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

File photo

TS Inter Results 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to release the Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 soon. As per reports, Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results to be released on June 25, 2022. However, the officials are yet confirm the result date and time for Telangana inter results. Once released, candidates can download the scorecard from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The tentative Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd year Results 2022 date is June 25, 2022. However, the official Telangana Intermediate result date will be released soon.

Nearly 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams 2022. The Telangana Intermediate exams were conducted offline in two shifts.

Telangana Intermediate TS 1st year exams were conducted from May 6 to 23, 2022 while the Telangana Intermediate TS 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022.

TS Inter 2022: Steps to Download Telangana Intermediate Results for 1st, 2nd year

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS Inter 2022 Result.”

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as the application number and click on the submit option.

Step 4: Your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st, and 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year and take a printout for future reference.