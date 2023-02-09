Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

TS Inter 2023 Practical exam admit card out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: See how to download here

TS Inter Admit Cards 2023 have been released for TS Inter 1st 2nd-year exams at the official website.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 11:29 PM IST

TS Inter 2023 Practical exam admit card out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: See how to download here
TS Inter Practical Exam 2023 admit card out | Photo: PTI

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination (TSBIE) has released the TS Inter Admit Cards 2023 for TS Inter 1st 2nd-year exams at the official website. Candidates who have applied to appear for the TS Inter Exam 2023 can download the admit card from the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. 

TS Inter 1st and 2nd year practical exam admit cards have been released as of now, and the exams are scheduled to begin from February 15. TS Intermediate Public Examination or IPE March 2023 would begin from March 15. It is to be noted that candidates will get the admit cards from their respective schools, colleges.

Read: When will NTA release NEET UG 2023 notification? Check latest updates on NEET exam date

TS Inter Practical Exam 2023 Admit Card: How to download 

  • Go to official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • Then on homepage, scrol down and click on link which reads ‘Practical Halltickets IPE 2023’
  • In the next step, enter user name, password and captcha and click on submit
  • Post submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on screen. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn charms in no makeup look, walks with father Ajay Devgn at airport
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's bold reels will make you sweat
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video of 'snake shoes' divides internet, WATCH
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.