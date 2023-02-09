TS Inter 2023 Practical exam admit card out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: See how to download here

TS Inter Practical Exam 2023 admit card out | Photo: PTI

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination (TSBIE) has released the TS Inter Admit Cards 2023 for TS Inter 1st 2nd-year exams at the official website. Candidates who have applied to appear for the TS Inter Exam 2023 can download the admit card from the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter 1st and 2nd year practical exam admit cards have been released as of now, and the exams are scheduled to begin from February 15. TS Intermediate Public Examination or IPE March 2023 would begin from March 15. It is to be noted that candidates will get the admit cards from their respective schools, colleges.

TS Inter Practical Exam 2023 Admit Card: How to download