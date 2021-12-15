TS Inter 2021 first year results to be out SOON at tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Check steps to download

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the Telangana State Inter 2021 fist year results on its official website soon. All candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results on the website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Students who wish to check their TS Inter 2021 1st year results through the TSBIE website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, will be required to key in their examination roll numbers and date of births to download their scorecards and view their marks.

The TS Inter 2021 first year examinations were conducted from October 25 to November 3, 2021, this year. The exams were conducted across several centres in Telangana in offline mode, following all the COVID-19 norms.

TS Inter 2021 first year results: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated link for the TS Inter 2021 first year results.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: On the page, enter your enrollment number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your TS inter 2021 results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

It is likely that you won’t be able to access the results on the official website due to excessive traffic. In such a case, you can try alternative websites to check your results- results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in and manabadi.co.in. It is recommended that you check the results from the official website only.