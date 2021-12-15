TS Inter 2021 First Year results SOON at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: List of alternate websites to check scores

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will be releasing the results of the TS Inter 2021 first year results on the official website soon, most likely by the end of today, December 15, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check the results on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Once released, candidates will be able to access the results of the TS Inter 2021 first year on the official TSBIE website by entering their enrollment numbers and dates of birth. They will be able to view their scores and download the marks card through the website.

It is possible that when the results are released, the official website of the TSBIE crashes due to excessive traffic caused by students checking their scores at the same time. In this case, candidates will be able to check their scores through a list of alternate websites.

TS Inter 2021 First Year results: Websites to check scores

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

manabadi.co.in

It is also likely that the result will be displayed on several third-party websites, though it is recommended that the TS Inter 2021 result be downloaded from the official websites only.

TS Inter 2021 first year results: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated link for the TS Inter 2021 first year results.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: On the page, enter your enrollment number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your TS inter 2021 results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The TS Inter 2021 first year examinations were conducted from October 25 to November 3, 2021, this year. The exams were conducted across several centres in Telangana in offline mode, following all the COVID-19 norms.