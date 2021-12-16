TS Inter 2021 First Year results OUT: Websites to check Manabadi scores

TS Inter 2021 First Year Results: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the TS Inter 2021 first-year results on tsbie.cgg.gov.in. \

TS Inter 2021 First Year results: Websites to check scores

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

manabadi.co.in

Candidates will also have the option of checking the result on several third-party websites but it has been recommended that they don’t do so. It is always advised to check the results of the TS Inter exams through the list of official websites.

It must be noted that the candidates who wish to check their TS Inter 2021 first year results will have to visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in and enter their roll numbers and dates of birth to download the scorecard.

Around 4.3 lakh students have appeared for the TS Inter First Year exam. The result for general and vocation courses has been declared and is now available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

The TS Inter 2021 first-year examinations were conducted from October 25 to November 3, 2021, this year. The exams were conducted across several centres in Telangana in offline mode, following all the COVID-19 norms.

How to check TS Inter 2021 First Year Results?

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated link for the TS Inter 2021 first-year results.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: On the page, enter your enrollment number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your TS inter 2021 results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.