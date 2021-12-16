TS Inter 2021 First Year Results likely to be out TODAY: Steps to check scores at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release the TS Inter 2021 first year results soon on its official website. Candidates will be able to access the result link once it’s made active through the official website of TSBIE.

It was predicted that the TSBIE results will be released on December 15 but there was no update on the official website. Now, it is being speculated that the TS Inter 2021 First Year results will be released today on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The long wait of the students is expected to be over, as the results will most likely be released today, December 16. Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to access their results by entering their enrolment numbers and dates of birth on the official website.

The TS Inter 2021 first year examinations were conducted from October 25 to November 3, 2021, this year. The exams were conducted across several centres in Telangana in offline mode, following all the COVID-19 norms.

TS Inter 2021 First Year Results: How to check scores on official website

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated link for the TS Inter 2021 first year results.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: On the page, enter your enrollment number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your TS inter 2021 results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

It is likely that you won’t be able to access the results on the official website due to excessive traffic. In such a case, you can try alternative websites to check your results- results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in and manabadi.co.in. It is recommended that you check the results from the official website only.