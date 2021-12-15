TS Inter 2021 first year results likely to be out TODAY at tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Important details here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the Telangana State Inter 2021 fist year results on its official website by the end of the day today, December 15. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download their scorecards most likely by today.

All the students who appeared for the TS Inter 2021 first year exams will be able to check their results by visiting the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. They will need to enter their enrollment number and date of birth to access the results.

Students must note that though the TS Inter 2021 results are expected to be released by today, there has been no formal announcement for the same on the official website by the TSBIE. Once released, the result link will be activated on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

It is possible that when the results are released, the official website of the TSBIE crashes due to excessive traffic caused by students checking their scores at the same time. In this case, candidates will be able to check their scores through a list of alternate websites.

TS Inter 2021 First Year results: Websites to check scores

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

manabadi.co.in

TS Inter 2021 first year results: How to check online

Candidates who wish to check the results can do so by visiting the official website of TSBIE and clicking on the designated link for the result present on the homepage. Candidates can then enter their roll number and date of birth, and the result will be displayed on their screens.

The TS Inter 2021 first year examinations were conducted from October 25 to November 3, 2021, this year. The exams were conducted across several centres in Telangana in offline mode, following all the COVID-19 norms.