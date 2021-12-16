Headlines

TS Inter 2021 First Year Results likely to be out on THIS date- Important details here

The TS Inter 2021 first-year results will most likely be out soon on the official website of the Telangana State Board.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2021, 11:35 AM IST

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to release the TS Inter 2021 first year results on its official website soon. Candidates will be able to check the results once they are released on the website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

According to media reports, the result of the TS Inter 2021 first year exams will most likely be released by the end of the day today, December 16, 2021. Candidates must note that it is a speculation that the results will be released today, but it has not been confirmed by any official sources.

Once released, the link for the result will be activated on the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Candidates who wish to check their results will have to visit the official website of the board and enter their enrolment number and date of birth on the page.

The TS Inter 2021 first year examinations were conducted from October 25 to November 3, 2021, this year. The exams were conducted across several centres in Telangana in offline mode, following all the COVID-19 norms.

TS Inter 2021 first year results: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated link for the TS Inter 2021 first year results.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: On the page, enter your enrollment number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your TS inter 2021 results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

It is likely that you won’t be able to access the results on the official website due to excessive traffic. In such a case, you can try alternative websites to check your results- results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in and manabadi.co.in. It is recommended that you check the results from the official website only.

