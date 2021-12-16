TS Inter 2021 First Year Results DECLARED at tsbie.cgg.gov.in – Direct link

TS Inter 2021 First Year Results: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the TS Inter 2021 first-year results on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the October – November exam can now check their results on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Around 4.3 lakh students have appeared for the TS Inter First Year exam. The result for general and vocation courses has been declared and is now available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

The TS Inter 2021 first-year examinations were conducted from October 25 to November 3, 2021, this year. The exams were conducted across several centres in Telangana in offline mode, following all the COVID-19 norms.

TS Inter 2021 First Year Results: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated link for the TS Inter 2021 first-year results.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: On the page, enter your enrollment number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your TS inter 2021 results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

It is likely that you won’t be able to access the results on the official website due to excessive traffic. In such a case, you can try alternative websites to check your results- results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in and manabadi.co.in. It is recommended that you check the results from the official website only.