TS Inter 2021 First Year Results SOON at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: What to do if official website crashes

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will most likely release the Telangana State (TS) Inter 2021 First Year Results 2021 soon on its official website. Once released, candidates will be able to access their results on the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The link for the results will be activated on the official website of TSBIE soon, according to media reports. Candidates will have to click on the ‘Results’ tab on the page and log in using their enrolment number and date of birth to access their results.

The TS Inter 2021 first year examinations were conducted from October 25 to November 3, 2021, this year. The exams were conducted across several centres in Telangana in offline mode, following all the COVID-19 norms.

It is possible that when the results are released, the official website of the TSBIE crashes due to excessive traffic caused by students checking their scores at the same time. In this case, candidates will be able to check their scores through a list of alternate websites.

TS Inter 2021 First Year results: Websites to check scores

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

manabadi.co.in

Candidates will also have the option of checking the result on several third-party websites but it has been recommended that they don’t do so. It is always advised to check the results of the TS Inter exams through the list of official websites.

It must be noted that the candidates who wish to check their TS Inter 2021 first year results will be able to do so once the link is activated. Candidates will have to visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in and enter their roll numbers and dates of birth to download the scorecard.