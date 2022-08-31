Manabadi TS Inter 1st Supplementary Result 2022 DECLARED at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: How to check here

TS Inter 1st year result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Telangana Inter 1st Supplementary result 2022 has been released by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE at the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi. The TS Inter 1st supplementary exams were conducted in August 2022 to give another chance to the students who were unable to appear for the regular or IPE exams.

TS Inter 1st Year Supply Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Results'link

A new webpage would open, select TS Inter 1st option

Enter your hall ticket number to check IPASE Supplementary Results 2022

Your TS Inter 1st year supply marks memo would appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references.

TS Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations, TS IPASE exams 2022 were held from August 1 to 10, 2022 for both first and second-year students and now the results of both exams are declared.

TSBIE has published the 1st year result for the candidates who appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination for General and Vocational Courses. The total pass percentage in the TS first-year general exam was 67.72 per cent.

Read: TSLPRB Constable Answer Key 2022 release at tslprb.in, know steps to check