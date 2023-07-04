Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Exam Results 2023 likely to release this week, check details

Reports state that TS Inter supplementary results are all set to be declared by the first week of July. An official date and time are yet to be confirmed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 07:02 AM IST

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Exam Results 2023 likely to release this week, check details
File Photo

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to release the first and second-year TS Inter supplementary exam results soon. Reports state that TS Inter supplementary results are all set to be declared by the first week of July. An official date and time are yet to be confirmed. 

Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of TSBIE - www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Supplementary Results: Steps to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education - www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the "Results" section on the homepage 

Step 3: Nw, choose the appropriate link based on your year of study. If you are a first-year student, click on “TS Inter 1st year Supplementary Results 2023". If you are a second-year student, click on “TS Inter 2nd year Supplementary Results 2023"

Step 4: Fill out all the necessary information 

Step 5: Click on "Get Memo" and submit 

Step 6: The TS Inter Supplementary Results for your respective year will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

The TS Inter Supplementary Exams were conducted by TSBIE between June 12 and June 20. 

Out of the 4,33,082 students for the TS Inter first-year exams this year, 2,72,208 students successfully passed. In the TS Inter second-year exams, out of the 3,80,920 candidates, 2,56,241 students passed the exam.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bollywood actor's driver killed by son, details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.