TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Exam Results 2023 likely to release this week, check details

File Photo

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to release the first and second-year TS Inter supplementary exam results soon. Reports state that TS Inter supplementary results are all set to be declared by the first week of July. An official date and time are yet to be confirmed.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of TSBIE - www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Supplementary Results: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education - www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the "Results" section on the homepage

Step 3: Nw, choose the appropriate link based on your year of study. If you are a first-year student, click on “TS Inter 1st year Supplementary Results 2023". If you are a second-year student, click on “TS Inter 2nd year Supplementary Results 2023"

Step 4: Fill out all the necessary information

Step 5: Click on "Get Memo" and submit

Step 6: The TS Inter Supplementary Results for your respective year will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

The TS Inter Supplementary Exams were conducted by TSBIE between June 12 and June 20.

Out of the 4,33,082 students for the TS Inter first-year exams this year, 2,72,208 students successfully passed. In the TS Inter second-year exams, out of the 3,80,920 candidates, 2,56,241 students passed the exam.