TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Exam Results 2023 expected this week at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The TSBIE TS Inter Supplementary Exams were held between June 12 and June 20.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 08:25 AM IST

File photo

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to announce the result of the TS Inter supplementary exam for the first and second year. As per media updates, TS Inter supplementary result is expected to be declared by the first week of July. Although, an official date and time are yet to be announced by the board. Once released, students can check their results on the official website of TSBIE at- www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The TSBIE TS Inter Supplementary Exams were held between June 12 and June 20. Results for the first and second years of Telangana Inter will comprise information about the student, such as name, hall ticket number, district, marks earned in various classes and practicals, overall score, qualifying status for each subject, and grade attained.

TS Inter Supplementary results: Steps to check 

  • Go to the website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at- www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
  • Look for the “Results" section 
  • Click on “TS Inter 1st year Supplementary Results 2023". If you are a second-year student, click on “TS Inter 2nd year Supplementary Results 2023".
  • Enter the required information - Result year and Hall Ticket number. Choose the year, category, and examination type.
  • Click on the “Get Memo" button to submit the details.
  • TS Inter Supplementary Results for your respective year will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the result and take a printout of your TS Inter Results.

