TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Exam Results 2023 expected this week at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

File photo

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to announce the result of the TS Inter supplementary exam for the first and second year. As per media updates, TS Inter supplementary result is expected to be declared by the first week of July. Although, an official date and time are yet to be announced by the board. Once released, students can check their results on the official website of TSBIE at- www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The TSBIE TS Inter Supplementary Exams were held between June 12 and June 20. Results for the first and second years of Telangana Inter will comprise information about the student, such as name, hall ticket number, district, marks earned in various classes and practicals, overall score, qualifying status for each subject, and grade attained.

TS Inter Supplementary results: Steps to check