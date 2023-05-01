Search icon
TS Inter 1st, 2nd year Result 2023 update: TSBIE Intermediate results expected soon at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in

Once released, the TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year results will be available on the official websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 01, 2023, 07:21 AM IST

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to declare the result of TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Exam 2023 anytime soon. As per reports, the TS Inter Result 2023 date is expected to be announced first week of May. Once released, the TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year results will be available on the official websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

The TS Inter 1st year exam was conducted between March 12 to April 3 and the Intermediate 2nd-year exam was conducted between March 16 to April 4 at various centres across the state. The exams were held in single shifts from 9 am to 12 noon. As many as 5 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the exam this year, as per reports.

TS Inter Results 2023: websites to check

  • tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • results.cgg.gov.in
  • examresults.ts.nic.in
  • manabadi.co.in

TS Inter Results 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of TSBIE-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • Click on result link and a new page will open
  • Click on TS Inter Results 2023 link available on the page for 1st year or 2nd year
  • Fill in the required details and click on submit
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the result and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

