TS Inter 1st, 2nd year Result 2023 update: TSBIE Intermediate results expected soon at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to declare the result of TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Exam 2023 anytime soon. As per reports, the TS Inter Result 2023 date is expected to be announced first week of May. Once released, the TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year results will be available on the official websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

The TS Inter 1st year exam was conducted between March 12 to April 3 and the Intermediate 2nd-year exam was conducted between March 16 to April 4 at various centres across the state. The exams were held in single shifts from 9 am to 12 noon. As many as 5 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the exam this year, as per reports.

TS Inter Results 2023: websites to check

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

manabadi.co.in

TS Inter Results 2023: How to check