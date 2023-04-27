TS Inter 1st, 2nd year Result 2023 expected by next week: How to check, official website

TS Inter Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is like to declare the TS Inter Results 2023 next week on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) will be able to check the TS Inter results 2023 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.

New portal Hindustan Times reported that a board official said that the inter-exam results are likely to release in the first week of May 2023. Once the results are out, candidates can check their respective results with their roll number and date of birth.

TS Inter Results 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of TSBIE-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on result link and a new page will open

Click on TS Inter Results 2023 link available on the page for 1st year or 2nd year

Fill in the required details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 update: Know how to check result via DigiLocker app, SMS

The TS Inter 1st year exam was conducted between March 12 to April 3 and the Intermediate 2nd year exam was conducted between March 16 to April 4 at various centres across the state. The exams were held in single shifts from 9 am to 12 noon. As many as 5 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the exam this year, as per reports.