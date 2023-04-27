Search icon
TS Inter 1st, 2nd year Result 2023 expected by next week: How to check, official website

TS Inter 1st and 2nd year Result 2023 is expected to be out by next week at the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is like to declare the TS Inter Results 2023 next week on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) will be able to check the TS Inter results 2023 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.

New portal Hindustan Times reported that a board official said that the inter-exam results are likely to release in the first week of May 2023. Once the results are out, candidates can check their respective results with their roll number and date of birth.

TS Inter Results 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of TSBIE-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • Click on result link and a new page will open
  • Click on TS Inter Results 2023 link available on the page for 1st year or 2nd year
  • Fill in the required details and click on submit
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the result and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TS Inter 1st year exam was conducted between March 12 to April 3 and the Intermediate 2nd year exam was conducted between March 16 to April 4 at various centres across the state. The exams were held in single shifts from 9 am to 12 noon. As many as 5 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the exam this year, as per reports.

