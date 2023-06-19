Search icon
TS ICET Result 2023: When to expect? Check marking scheme, how to check, official website here

TS ICET Result 2023 will be out tomorrow at the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 03:55 PM IST

TS ICET 2023 Result | Photo: PTI

TSCHE is all set to release the TS ICET 2023 result on Tuesday (June 20). Kakatiya University released the preliminary TS ICET 2023 answer key on June 5 on the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in. 

Candidates who appeared for the TS ICET 2023 will be able to check the result from the official website. To access the result, candidates will need the ICET hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth. The TS ICET 2023 exam was conducted on May 26 and 27. 

TS ICET 2023: Marking scheme 

  • There is no negative marking
  • All questions that are asked are multiple-choice questions
  • The total time duration in 2.5 hours. 

TS ICET 2023: How to check result 

  • Visit the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in. 
  • Now click on the TS ICET result 2023
  • Mention the required details in the login window 
  • TS ICET result 2023 will appear on the screen 
  • Download and take a printout of the same for future reference. 

