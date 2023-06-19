TS ICET Result 2023: When to expect? Check marking scheme, how to check, official website here

TS ICET 2023 Result | Photo: PTI

TSCHE is all set to release the TS ICET 2023 result on Tuesday (June 20). Kakatiya University released the preliminary TS ICET 2023 answer key on June 5 on the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared for the TS ICET 2023 will be able to check the result from the official website. To access the result, candidates will need the ICET hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth. The TS ICET 2023 exam was conducted on May 26 and 27.

TS ICET 2023: Marking scheme

There is no negative marking

All questions that are asked are multiple-choice questions

The total time duration in 2.5 hours.

TS ICET 2023: How to check result