TS ICET Result 2023 declared: See how and where to check here

The TS ICET Result 2023 has been declared by Kakatiya University. Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana State Integrated Common University Test can check their results from the official site of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Along with the TS ICET results, the final answer key has also been released. The TS ICET examination was held on May 26 and May 27, in two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

TS ICET Result 2023: How to check