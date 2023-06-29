Search icon
TS ICET Result 2023 declared: See how and where to check here

The TS ICET Result 2023 has been declared by Kakatiya University at the official website.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 05:16 PM IST

TS ICET Result 2023 declared: See how and where to check here
TS ICET Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The TS ICET Result 2023 has been declared by Kakatiya University. Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana State Integrated Common University Test can check their results from the official site of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Along with the TS ICET results, the final answer key has also been released. The TS ICET examination was held on May 26 and May 27, in two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. 

TS ICET Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Click on TS ICET Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

