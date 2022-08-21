Search icon
TS ICET Result 2022 likely on THIS date at icet.tsche.ac.in: Here's how to check

TS ICET Result 2022 is expected to be out at icet.tsche.ac.in on August 22.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 05:14 PM IST

TS ICET 2022| Photo: PTI

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will declare the TS ICET 2022 result and final answer key on Monday, August 22 at the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET answer key was earlier released on August 4. The qualifying marks for the TS ICET 2022 is 25 per cent, for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (SC or ST), no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed. 

TS ICET Result 2022: How to check

  • Go to the official site of TS ICET -- icet.tsche.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on TS ICET Result 2022 link
  • Enter the login credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button
  • IS ICET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the TS ICET result 2021 and download the scorecard.

