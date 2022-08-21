TS ICET Result 2022 likely on THIS date at icet.tsche.ac.in: Here's how to check

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will declare the TS ICET 2022 result and final answer key on Monday, August 22 at the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in.
TS ICET answer key was earlier released on August 4. The qualifying marks for the TS ICET 2022 is 25 per cent, for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (SC or ST), no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed.
TS ICET Result 2022: How to check
