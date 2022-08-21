TS ICET Result 2022 likely on THIS date at icet.tsche.ac.in: Here's how to check

TS ICET 2022| Photo: PTI

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will declare the TS ICET 2022 result and final answer key on Monday, August 22 at the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET answer key was earlier released on August 4. The qualifying marks for the TS ICET 2022 is 25 per cent, for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (SC or ST), no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed.

TS ICET Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official site of TS ICET -- icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on TS ICET Result 2022 link

Enter the login credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button

IS ICET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Check the TS ICET result 2021 and download the scorecard.

Read: TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling begins today at tseamcet.nic.in, check list of required documents