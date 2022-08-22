Search icon
TS ICET 2022 result postponed: New dates to be announced soon, check important details here

TS ICET 2022 result has been postponed by the Kakatiya University, Warangal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 04:39 PM IST

TS ICET 2022| Photo: PTI

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result has been postponed by the Kakatiya University, Warangal. The TS ICET 2022 Result was supposed to be out today at the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in.  TS ICET Convenor confirmed NDTV that the date for TS ICET 2022 will now be released at a later date. 

When announced, candidates will be able to check and download the TS ICET 2022 result with their registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number. The scorecard will be made available on the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ICET exam was held from July 27 to 28.

TS ICET 2022 result: How to download

  • Visit the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in
  • Go to the home page and click on the 'Download Score Card' link
  • Enter the registration number, date of birth and hall ticket number and click on submit
  • The TS ICET 2022 result will get displayed on the screen
  • Download the TS ICET scorecard and take a printout of it for further reference.

