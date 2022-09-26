TS ICET 2022: Counselling schedule to be out tomorrow, all important details here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the TS ICET 2022 counselling schedule tomorrow, September 27 at the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ICET test was held on July 27 and 28 in two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and a second shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.
The provisional answer key was released on August 4 and the last date for submission of objections on the preliminary key was till August 8. The TS ICET 2022 result was announced on August 27.
TS ICET 2022 counselling process: How to register
