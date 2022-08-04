TS ICET 2022: TSCHE to release answer key today at icet.tsche.ac.in

File photo

TS ICET 2022 answer key: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to release the TS ICET 2022 answer key today (August 4). Once released, TS ICET 2022 answer key will be available at, icet.tsche.ac.in. TS ICET 2022 Exam was held on July 27, 2022 and July 28, 2022 in two shifts – morning 10 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon shift 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The TS ICET 2022 Exam was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE.

Once the answer keys are released, candidates can raise objections on August 8, 2022 up to 5 pm. TS ICET 2022 Final Key and entrance test results will be announced on August 22, 2022.

TS ICET is an entrance exam conducted for candidates seeking admissions into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses in all Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic session of 2022-23. ICET 2022 exam is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE.