TS ICET 2022: TSCHE releases answer key at icet.tsche.ac.in, get DIRECT Link here

File photo

TS ICET 2022 answer key: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS ICET 2022 answer key today (August 4). TS ICET 2022 answer key is now available at icet.tsche.ac.in. TS ICET 2022 Exam was held on July 27, 2022 and July 28, 2022, in two shifts – morning from 10 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The TS ICET 2022 Exam was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE.

Candidates will be able to raise objections if any till August 8, 2022, up to 5 pm. TS ICET 2022 Final Key and entrance test results will be announced on August 22, 2022.

TS ICET is an entrance exam conducted for candidates seeking admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses in all Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic session of 2022-23. ICET 2022 exam is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE.

TS ICET 2022 answer key: How to check

Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, "Download Response Sheets" On the homepage,

The TS ICET answer key will appear on the screen

Check the answer key and raise objections if any.

TS ICET 2022 answer key: Direct link