Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

TS ICET 2022: TSCHE releases answer key at icet.tsche.ac.in, get DIRECT Link here

TS ICET 2022: Candidates can raise objections on the preliminary answer key till August 8, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 02:11 PM IST

TS ICET 2022: TSCHE releases answer key at icet.tsche.ac.in, get DIRECT Link here
File photo

TS ICET 2022 answer key: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS ICET 2022 answer key today (August 4). TS ICET 2022 answer key is now available at icet.tsche.ac.in. TS ICET 2022 Exam was held on July 27, 2022 and July 28, 2022, in two shifts – morning from 10 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The TS ICET 2022 Exam was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE.

Candidates will be able to raise objections if any till August 8, 2022, up to 5 pm. TS ICET 2022 Final Key and entrance test results will be announced on August 22, 2022.

TS ICET is an entrance exam conducted for candidates seeking admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses in all Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic session of 2022-23. ICET 2022 exam is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE.

TS ICET 2022 answer key: How to check

Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, "Download Response Sheets" On the homepage, 

The TS ICET answer key will appear on the screen

Check the answer key and raise objections if any.

TS ICET 2022 answer key: Direct link 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Squash ace Saurav Ghosal defeats England's James Willstrop to clinch Bronze
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.