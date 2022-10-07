TS ICET Counselling 2022 phase 1 registration to begin tomorrow: All important details here

TS ICET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad will start the phase one registrations for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling 2022 tomorrow, October 8. Candidates will be able to check the TS ICET 2022 counselling process for admission to MBA and MCA courses at the official website-- tsicet.nic.in.

The candidates who have qualified for the TS ICET 2022 examination are eligible to appear for the counselling process. The Telangana ICET counselling round 1 registration will be held between October 8 and October 12.

During the phase one registration, candidates will have to fill in the basic information, make payment of the processing fee, book the slot for selection of the helpline centre and select the date and time for certificate verification.

The certificate verification for candidates who book the slot within the stipulated time will be held from October 10 to 13. The TS ICET 2022 counselling process will be held in three phases including phase 1, phase 2 and spot admission.

Read: IBPS PO Admit Card 2022 released at ibps.in: Here's how to check