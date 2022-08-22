TS ICET 2022 result date, time: TSCHE likely to declare TS ICET result today at icet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi

Headlines

How to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) through top Indian banks like SBI, PNB, ICICI and Canara Bank

Anil Sharma reacts after Naseeruddin Shah calls success of The Kashmir Files, Gadar 2, Kerala Story 'disturbing'

J-K: 3 security personnel martyred in gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag, DGP Dilbag Singh pays tribute

Varun Dhawan calls himself 'kid in candy store' after watching Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan says, 'good way to...'

IIM CAT 2023 Registration: Last date extended to apply for Common Admission Test at iimcat.ac.in

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) through top Indian banks like SBI, PNB, ICICI and Canara Bank

Anil Sharma reacts after Naseeruddin Shah calls success of The Kashmir Files, Gadar 2, Kerala Story 'disturbing'

J-K: 3 security personnel martyred in gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag, DGP Dilbag Singh pays tribute

Health benefits of Ridge Gourd (Turai)

9 times Shweta Tiwari inspired us with motivational messages

7 times Pooja Hegde broke the internet with her fashion statements

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

'Bambai Meri Jaan': Father-son conflict focus of Amazon Prime's Indian crime show

Record Alert! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma become fastest pair to complete 5000 ODI runs | Asia Cup 2023

Anil Sharma reacts after Naseeruddin Shah calls success of The Kashmir Files, Gadar 2, Kerala Story 'disturbing'

Varun Dhawan calls himself 'kid in candy store' after watching Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan says, 'good way to...'

R Balki reacts to failure of Ghoomer, says his film got 'smashed' due to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: 'S**t luck happens...'

HomeEducation

Education

TS ICET 2022 result date, time: TSCHE likely to declare TS ICET result today at icet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi

TS ICET 2022 result: Once released, the TS ICET Result will be available on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 02:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to declare the result for TS ICET 2022 soon. As per media, the ICET 2022 Results are expected to be declared today (August 22). Once released, the TS ICET Result will be available on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET 2022 Exam was held on July 27, 2022 and July 28, 2022 in two shifts – morning 10 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon shift 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The TS ICET 2022 Exam was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE.

The provisional answer key was released on August 4, 2022 and candidates were given a chance to raise objections till August 8, 2022. The TS ICET 2022 Rank card is also likely to be released on the same day, i.e., August 22, 2022.

Once declared, students will be able to check the result on the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in. The result will be available on third-party websites such as Manabadi at manabadi.co.in.

TS ICET is an entrance exam conducted for candidates seeking admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses in all Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic session of 2022-23. ICET 2022 exam is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE.

TS ICET Result 2022: How to check

  • Go to the official site of TS ICET -- icet.tsche.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on TS ICET Result 2022 link
  • Enter the login credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button
  • IS ICET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the TS ICET result 2021 and download the scorecard.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Heavy rains wreak havoc in UP, death toll climbs to 28

    Amid Jawan's success, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki postponed? Here's what we know

    Meet Nita Ambani’s lesser-known sister Mamta Dalal, who tutored SRK, Sachin Tendulkar’s kids; know her lifestyle

    Makers of Prabhas' Salaar confirm that film has been postponed, share update about new release date

    PM Modi to launch projects worth over Rs 50,700 crore in MP, Chhattisgarh

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

    Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

    Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

    Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

    In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE