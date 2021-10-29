TS ICET 2021: TSCHE releases counselling dates, first phase registration to begin from November 3 on tsicet.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) Counselling Dates 2021. The TS ICET counselling process would begin in November. The First Phase of registration is to begin on November 3, 2021, in online mode. Candidates can get more information on the official website, tsicet.nic.in. TS ICET 2021 exam was held on August 19 and 20, 2021.

TSCHE to conduct TS ICET 2021 counselling in two phases, which will be followed by a spot admission round. The registration process for first-round counselling will conclude on November 9, 2021. As per TS ICET Counselling Dates 2021 notification, provisional seat allotment results will be declared on November 14, 2021.

The examination was conducted across various centres in the state following strict COVID-19 guidelines.

TS ICET Counselling Dates 2021:

First Phase registration: November 3 to 11, 2021

Provisional Allotment of Seats: November 14, 2021

Payment of Tuition Fee and self-reporting through the website: November 14 to 18, 2021

Second round registration: November 21 to 23, 2021

The provisional allotment of seats: November 26, 2021

Payment and Reporting at the allotted College: November 26 to 29, 2021

Details on spot admission: November 28, 2021