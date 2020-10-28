TS EDCET Result 2020 declared at edcet.tsche.ac.in; get direct link here

TS EDCET Result 2020: Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test 2020 Result or TS EDCET Result 2020 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the TS EDCET 2020 exam are requested to visit edcet.tsche.ac.in for the process of checking and downloading their respective results.

Osmania University, Hyderabad, on the behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), conducted the TS EDCET 2020 exam on October 1, 2020, and October 3, 2020.

How to check TS EDCET Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ' TS EDCET Result' notification.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the credentials.

Step 5: Click on the submit option.

Step 6: Your 'TS EDCET Result 2020' will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference.

About TS EDCET Exam

Osmania University conducts the TS EDCET exam for admission to the BEd regular course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2020-2021. The exam is conducted for several subjects namely, Social Studies, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Biological Sciences, English, and Oriental Languages. The TSCHE Board conducts separate exams for each language depending upon the choice of the subject preferred by the candidate.