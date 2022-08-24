TS EdCET 2022 Results expected tomorrow at edcet.tsche.ac.in, check details

File Photo

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, and Osmania University, Hyderabad are likely to release the EdCET Result 2022 soon. According to the latest update on Manabadi, the TS EdCET Results are expected to release tomorrow on the official website - www.edcet.tsche.ac.in. The date of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test, TS EdCET Results 2022 was August 24, 2022, but now has been changed to August 25, 2022 - tomorrow.

READ | Why sleep is important for people with diabetes? Here are some tips for getting good night’s rest

TS EdCET 2022 Results Date and Time

TS Ed CET 2022 Results Date: August 25, 2022 (expected)

TS EdCET 2022 Results Time: Yet to be announced.

Once released, students will be able to check their EdCET rank card and score on the official website - www.edcet.tsche.ac.in. The result will also be available on www.manabadi.co.in.

READ | CUET 2022 Phase 6 exam to begin today, here are some last minute tips, exam guidelines

To pass the exam, students must score a minimum of 25 percent of marks. Candidates from the SC and ST categories will have no minimum qualifying criteria.

For the unversed, TS EdCET 2022 was conducted by Osmania University on behalf of TSCHE on July 26, 2022. The provisional answer key was shared on July 30, 2022, and candidates were allowed to raise objections till August 1, 2022.

TS EdCET is held for those candidates who want to get admitted into the B Ed 2-year regular course for the academic session of 2022-23 in various state colleges of Telangana