TS ECET Results 2022 DECLARED at ecet.tsche.ac.in, direct link, steps to check scores

File Photo

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS ECET 2022 Results have been declared today - August 12, 2022. TSCHE made the TS ECET 2022 Results available on the official website - www.ecet.tsche.ac.in. The results were announced at a press conference by the state education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. A total of 90.69 percent have passed the TS ECET 2022 Exam.

TS ECET Results 2022 Direct Link

TS ECET Results 2022: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website – ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'TS ECET Results 2022' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number, date of birth, and other credentials as prompted

Step 4: Your TS ECET Results 2022 will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

The TS ECET Exam was held by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE. The exam was held on August 1, 2022, and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till August 4, 2022, on the preliminary answer key.

The TS ECET Exam is conducted for students who desire to take lateral admission to the second year of four-year courses in engineering (B.E and B.Tech) and B.Pharmacy in the various state institutes.