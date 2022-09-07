TS ECET Counselling 2022 first round registration starts: Eligibility, how to apply, other details here

TS ECET Counselling 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) opened the window for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) Counselling 2022 registrations today. Interested and eligible candidates can now register for TS ECET Counselling from the official website-- tsecet.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the window to register for TS ECET Counselling first round will close on September 11.

TS ECET Counselling 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of TS ECET - tsecet.nic.in

Click on the ECET counselling fee payment or registration on the homepage

Register and then log in with the required credentials

Fill out the TS ECET counselling 2022 application form and upload the necessary documents

Fill in the choices of colleges and then click on submit

Download and print a copy of the TS ECET 2022 counselling application form for further reference.

TS ECET Counselling 2022: Eligibility

Candidates who have secured 45 per cent from the General category and 40 per cent from other categories in aggregate in the Diploma or BSc Mathematics degree exam are eligible to do the registration process for the TS ECET 2022 counselling.

Certificate verification for candidates who have already reserved a spot will take place between September 9 and September 12. The freezing of choices will take place on September 14 while the provisional allocation of seats will be on September 17. The tuition fee payment and self-reporting will be from September 17 and September 22.

