Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

TS ECET Counselling 2022 first round registration starts: Eligibility, how to apply, other details here

TS ECET Counselling 2022 first round registration process has been started at the official website-- tsecet.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 04:10 PM IST

TS ECET Counselling 2022 first round registration starts: Eligibility, how to apply, other details here
TS ECET Counselling 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) opened the window for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) Counselling 2022 registrations today. Interested and eligible candidates can now register for TS ECET Counselling from the official website-- tsecet.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the window to register for TS ECET Counselling first round will close on September 11. 

TS ECET Counselling 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of TS ECET - tsecet.nic.in
  • Click on the ECET counselling fee payment or registration on the homepage
  • Register and then log in with the required credentials
  • Fill out the TS ECET counselling 2022 application form and upload the necessary documents
  • Fill in the choices of colleges and then click on submit
  • Download and print a copy of the TS ECET 2022 counselling application form for further reference.

TS ECET Counselling 2022: Eligibility

Candidates who have secured 45 per cent from the General category and 40 per cent from other categories in aggregate in the Diploma or BSc Mathematics degree exam are eligible to do the registration process for the TS ECET 2022 counselling.

Certificate verification for candidates who have already reserved a spot will take place between September 9 and September 12. The freezing of choices will take place on September 14 while the provisional allocation of seats will be on September 17. The tuition fee payment and self-reporting will be from September 17 and September 22.

Read: TS EAMCET Provisional Allotment Result 2022 OUT! See steps to check

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala: 21-year-old man, arrested under IT Act, interrogated over terror suspicion
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.