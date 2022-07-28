TS ECET 2022 revised admit card released at ecet.tsche.ac.in, get direct link here

File photo

The admit card for Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2022) has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates can download the admit card on the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ECET was earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 13 but the entrance exam was later postponed and because of it, revised hall tickets have been issued.

According to the new exam schedule, the TS ECET entrance exam will now be conducted on August 1, in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

TS ECET hall ticket 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the download TS ECET hall ticket 2022.

A new page will open. Enter your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth in the prescribed format.

Submit and download your TS ECET hall ticket.

Direct link: TS ECET hall ticket 2022

A Common Entrance Test designated in full as Engineering Common Entrance Test for Diploma and for B.Sc.(Mathematics) Degree Candidates in short as TS ECET [FDH & B.Sc. (Mathematics)] - 2022 will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for the academic year 2022-2023.

Evaluation and ranking in TS ECET FDH and B.Sc (Mathematics) 2022:

i. The student will be ranked (Integrated Merit Rank) based on the marks obtained by him/her in the TS ECET [FDH & B.Sc. (Mathematics)] - 2022 Examination.

ii. Every care will be taken to avoid errors in valuation, checking, scrutiny, tabulation and ranking. Hence, request for re-totaling, revaluation or personal identification of anything related to Online Examination will in no case be entertained. In addition to Integrated Merit Rank, candidates will be ranked in the order of merit in TS ECET [FDH & B.Sc. Mathematics)] - 2022 separately in each branch of the Engineering Course