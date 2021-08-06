TS ECET 2021 answer key released, objection can be raised upto THIS date

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS ECET-2021) has released the answer key for TS ECET-2021 preliminary exam. The answerkey is available on the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key for TS ECET-2021 exam on or before August 8, until 4pm online at ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Step to download TS ECET 2021 answer key:

- Go to the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in

- Click on the "Master Question Papers with Preliminary Key" link

- New page will appear on the display screen

- Click on the question paper names

- TS ECET 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen

- Download and take a printout for future reference.

“The candidate can raise objections on any number of question(s) but only ONCE. Hence, the candidate is advised to list out all the Objection(s) along with justification before raising objection(s) ONLINE by visiting the Objections on Preliminary key on the website ecet.tsche.ac.in”, the official notification says.

“The Objection(s) submitted without proper justification will be summarily rejected. The Decision of Key Committee is final and will be considered for Evaluation. The objections on the preliminary key will be received through online mode only within the stipulated period (before 4 P.M on 08.08.2021). No other modes of submission of objections will be considered. Objections raised should be in the given format only. Strictly follow the above instructions while raising Objections. If any deviation, the Objections will not be considered,” the official notification added.