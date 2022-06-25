TS EAMCET 2022 admit card released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Know important details here

TS EAMCET 2022

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET 2022 admit card has been released today, June 25 by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket on the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who applied for the exam can download the admit card from the official websites. To download the TS EAMCET 2022, candidates need to enter their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth. Telangana EAMCET admit card 2022 consists of details of the candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines.

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022: How to download

Go to the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "TS EAMCET hall ticket" link

Enter registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth

The TS EAMCET admit card will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022: Direct Link

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad will conduct the Telangana EAMCET 2022 on July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20. The entrance test will be conducted in a computer-based (CBT) mode for a duration of 3 hours. The TS EAMCET is conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering and pharmacy courses in Telangana.

