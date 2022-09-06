Search icon
TS EAMCET Provisional Allotment Result 2022 OUT! See steps to check

TS EAMCET Provisional Allotment Result 2022 has been released at the official website-- tseamcet.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 10:25 PM IST

TS EAMCET 2022 Provisional Allotment Result | Photo: PTI

TS EAMCET Provisional Allotment Result 2022 has been released at the official website--tseamcet.nic.in by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE.  Candidates will have to select a college name to check qualifies candidates' name in the list. As per the website, candidates can download the allotment order by signing in through the candidate login.

TS EAMCET 2022 Provisional Allotment Result: How to check

  • Visit the website – tseamcet.nic.in
  • Then click on the link that says College Wise Allotment Result
  • Select the college
  • The list will appear on the screen
  • Proceed ahead for the admission and keep a copy of the allotment result
  • To download the allotment order, go to the candidate login and enter the details.

