TS EAMCET Provisional Allotment Result 2022 OUT! See steps to check

TS EAMCET Provisional Allotment Result 2022 has been released at the official website--tseamcet.nic.in by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE. Candidates will have to select a college name to check qualifies candidates' name in the list. As per the website, candidates can download the allotment order by signing in through the candidate login.
TS EAMCET 2022 Provisional Allotment Result: How to check
