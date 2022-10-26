TS EAMCET final phase counselling seat allotment result 2022 OUT at tseamcet.nic.in: Here's how to check

TS EAMCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the final phase counselling seat allotment result today (October 26) at the official website-- tseamcet.nic.in. Concerned candidates can now check the provisional seat allotment result for TS EAMCET 2022 from the official website.

Candidates will now have to pay their tuition fees and complete the self-reporting from the website. The self-reporting at college will be done between October 26 to 28.

TS EAMCET 2022 final phase seat allotment: How to check

Go to the official website of TS EAMCET counselling on tseamcet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads, “College-wise Allotment Details”

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to select the college and branch

The list will be displayed on the screen

Check the list and download the page

Take its printout for future reference.

Candidates who due to any reason could not qualify in the final phase can get themselves registered for spot admission for private unaided colleges – Engineering and B Pharmacy colleges. The spot-on admission will begin on October 27. For more details, candidates are advised to refer to the official website.