TS EAMCET Result 2023 DECLARED: Official website crashed, know details here

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

TS EAMCET Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Candidates can now check the TS EAMCET Result 2023 at the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) can be checked by the candidates by entering their registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and sate of birth at the login portal.

Candidates are facing a delay in checking the TS EAMCET result as the official website is showing error. This happens due to heavy traffic.

TS EAMCET Result 2023: How to check

Visit the TS EAMCET official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the direct link to check the TS EAMCET 2023 result.

Enter the login credentials

TS EAMCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Download TS EAMCET result 2023 for future reference.

TS EAMCET Toppers 2023 List For Agriculture Stream