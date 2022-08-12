Search icon
TS EAMCET Result 2022 to release TODAY at 11 am, list of websites to check scores

The TS EAMCET Result 2022 will be announced by the state Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

File Photo

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET Result 2022 is expected to release today. According to Manabadi Results, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will be releasing the TS EAMCET Result 2022 for close to 2 lakh students today - August 12, 2022. Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website - www.eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Reports state that the TS EAMCET Result 2022 will be announced by the state Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad. The TS EAMCET Result 2022 would be released at around 11 am.

TS EAMCET Result 2022: Websites to check scores 

www.eamcet.tsche.ac.in
www.manabadi.co.in
www.schools9.com
www.tsche.ac.in 

To check their TS EAMCET Result 2022, students will require their application form and TS EAMCET Hall ticket. The direct link to check TS EAMCET Result 2022 will be activated as soon as the results are announced. 

For the unversed, TS EAMCET 2022 was conducted on July 18, 19 and 20 for the Engineering Stream. For the agriculture and medical streams, the EAMCET Exam was conducted on July 30 and 21, 2022. The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE.

