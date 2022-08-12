Search icon
TS EAMCET Result 2022 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, check direct link

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

File Photo

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET Result 2022 were announced today for close to 2 lakh students. Candidates can check their results on the official website - www.eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET Result 2022 was announced at a press conference announced by the state Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad.

TS EAMCET Result 2022: Direct link to check scores Engineering | Agriculture and Medical 

Notably, TS EAMCET 2022 was conducted on July 18, 19, and 20 for the Engineering Stream. For the agriculture and medical streams, the EAMCET Exam was conducted on July 30 and 21, 2022. The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE.

