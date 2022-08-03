TS EAMCET 2022 answer key OUT at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: All important details here

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU Hyderabad has released the provisional answer key of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 at the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
The university has also released the EAMCET 2022 question papers and the candidate's response sheet.
The candidates can download and verify the TS EAMCET 2022 answer key (AM) and tally their responses with the EAMCET provisional key. Candidates can also raise the objection(s) in case of any discrepancy. The candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge the same until August 5 by 5 pm.
TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key: How to download
