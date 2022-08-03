Search icon
TS EAMCET 2022 answer key OUT at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: All important details here

TS EAMCET 2022 answer key has been released at the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 11:43 PM IST

TS EAMCET 2022 answer key OUT | Photo: PTI

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU Hyderabad has released the provisional answer key of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 at the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. 

The university has also released the EAMCET 2022 question papers and the candidate's response sheet.

The candidates can download and verify the TS EAMCET 2022 answer key (AM) and tally their responses with the EAMCET provisional key. Candidates can also raise the objection(s) in case of any discrepancy. The candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge the same until August 5 by 5 pm.

TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key: How to download

  • Go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "Master Question Papers and Preliminary Keys (E & AM)" link.
  • Select the desired TS EAMCET 2022 answer key and the PDF will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the answer key to check the correct responses.

