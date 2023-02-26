TS EAMCET 2023: Registration begins on March 3, check important dates here

TS EAMCET 2023| Photo: PTI

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET 2023 Exam dates have been released. Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will begin the TS EAMCET 2023 registrations on March 3, 2023. Cane TS EAMCET 2023didate who are willing to appear for the TS EAMCET, can apply from the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2023: Important dates

As per the schedule released by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad, the EAMCET 2023 exam will be held between May 7 to 11. TS EAMCET 2023 for the engineering stream will be conducted between May 7 and 9, and the exam for agriculture and medicine will be held on May 10 and 11.

The last date to register for the TS EAMCET 2023 exam will be April 10, 2023.

As per the schedule, As per the local media reports, TS EAMCET 2023 notification will be issued on the official website on February 28. Students will be allowed to edit the submitted applications from April 12 to 14.

